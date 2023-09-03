Police retirements raise staffing questions for Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Six sworn members of the Springfield Police Department have retired, all with lifetime achievement awards.

Capt. Tony Vienhage, Lt. Jason Laub, Sgt. Tatem Dewitt, Sgt. Matt Farmer, Cpl. Chris Barb and Cpl. Kevin Cantrell retired from the Springfield Police Department. Retiring after 25 years, Vienhage, Laub, Dewitt, Barb, and Cantrell began their careers as Springfield police officers in 1998 in the 44th Police Academy. Retiring after 24 years, Farmer began his career as a Springfield police officer in 1999 in the 45th Police Academy.

“The folks who have retired, they are great leaders in their positions,” said Cris Swaters with Springfield Police. “So they have been able to pass on a lot of their knowledge to the people who will eventually be, you know, moving up to take their place.”

The six men have a year shy of 150 combined years of service to the city of Springfield. They were in departments ranging from narcotics to homicide to special investigations. But with six officers leaving, it raised a question: How staffed is SPD?

SPD says that at the moment, there are 50+ open sworn positions in the department. Swaters says it is bittersweet to let good people go. They are looking for a select few to fill the ranks.

“Springfield Police officers have a high level of integrity and trust. All of those things are what we are looking for in people who want to become police officers,” said Swaters. “We have very high standards for the people that we admit into our police academy. And those standards will not change, even though we do have some positions to fill.”

Swatters says they are testing for their January academy class in September and October. The department added a testing date in November. She says there are many ways to meet the minimum requirements to serve as one of Springfield’s finest. To apply, she says you should contact the police department.

