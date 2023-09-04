Labor Day Sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many retailers will hold sales on Labor Day. The following national chains are advertising holiday deals.

• Slumberland Furniture: Save up to 60% off a massive range of pieces. Plus, Underscored readers can take $25 off a $100 purchase with code CNN25.

• Amazon: You can always count on Amazon to bring sizzling sales to the table — and right now you can shop low prices across every category.

• Bed Bath & Beyond: Now through Sept. 6, save on essentials for your bed, bath… and beyond from the retailer formerly known as Overstock.

• Best Buy: The electronics and appliance retailer is offering dozens of our best-tested favorites at steep discounts.

• eBay: Shop new and refurbished tech, as well as clothing, home appliances and more at great prices.

• Etsy: Shoppers can find one-of-a-kind gifts at discounted prices, all while supporting small businesses.

• Macy’s: From staples to special-occasion splurges, Macy’s has a ton of deals across clothing, luggage, home and more. Use code LABOR through Sept. 4 to save.

• Lowe’s: Save on all things home DIY and more during this major deals event at Lowe’s.

• Nordstrom: Labor Day deals are here, with new markdowns on top brands for men, women and kids — plus luxe home goods — now through the holiday.

• Target: Save on tech, toys, kitchen appliances, gifts, everyday essentials and more for the holiday weekend.

• The Home Depot: Shop discounted tools, appliances and more at The Home Depot right now.

• Walmart: Walmart’s Labor Day event brings discounts across every category, from home to tech to toys to vacuums. Plus, the Beauty Glow-Up Event is live for savings on all your favorite skin care and makeup.

• Wayfair: Score discounts of up to 70% during the Labor Day Clearance event.

You can find additional deals on appliances, vehicles and home decor. CNN offers a full list here.

