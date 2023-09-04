From maintaining bowling pin machines at Sunshine Lanes to feeding the fish at WOW, some people have to work on Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Originally designed to honor workers who were a part of organized labor unions, Labor Day has been a federal holiday since 1894. Now it’s grown to celebrate the contributions of all those who make up our workforce by giving them a day-off to mark the unofficial end of summer.

But not everyone gets the day-off as more than 40 percent of businesses stay open on the holiday and need at least some of their employees to work that day.

So while folks all across the Ozarks spent the day at the lake or amusement park, shopping at the mall or eating at a restaurant, there’s one thing we should keep in mind. A lot of those things we did for fun involve someone else having to work so we can enjoy the holiday.

All the bowlers who came out to Sunshine Lanes in Springfield on Labor Day probably didn’t see Nathan Chanley busy working in the back to make sure the pinsetter machines were working properly.

Chanley describes his job as the bowling lane’s “mechanic” in that he does a little bit of everything from building maintenance to making sure all the equipment from the air conditioner to the pinsetter is working as it should.

“Right now I’m working on the activating bar,” he explained. “Once the ball hits it that starts the machine cycle of collecting the pins, returning the ball and doing the automatic scoring.”

Chanley says that being at a place where people are enjoying themselves makes his job feel like...well, less of a job.

“We’re open every day except July 4th,” he said. “But I usually have a lot of fun here. I just love the bowling community and I like meeting people.”

Just down the street from Sunshine Lanes is Bass Pro’s Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium where the parking lot was full on Labor Day.

“There will be several thousand people coming through our doors excited to learn about nature and wildlife and maybe see an animal that they’ve never seen before,” said Mike Daniel, WOW’s Director of Animal Care. “But our animals don’t know it’s Labor Day and that means the staff who takes care of them has to be here every single day to provide them excellent care.”

Whether WOW is open or closed, the 35,000 animals at the facility must be watched and cared for which includes not only providing food, but keeping the ecosystem of pipes and tanks up and running to ensure the inhabitants health and safety. There are some 35 different exhibits with 1.3 million gallons of water.

“On any given day there’s about 100 staff members working here and about 60 of them are involved in taking care of the animals,” Daniel explained. “They make up our husbandry team, our veterinary team, our dive-ops team and our life-support operators who are working all the pumps and filters to make sure the environment is pristine for the animals and our guests. And on the animal care side we’re here every day of the year. Then our guest services staff, maintenance teams and education staff are here on a holiday like today to make sure visitors leave Wonders of Wildlife inspired to go out and be part of the future wave of conservationists.”

The staff that works directly with the animals also serves another purpose besides preparing and handing out the food.

“The team members are actively participating in training in the form of positive reinforcement with those animals,” Daniel said. “The purpose is to build a strong bonding relationship to minimize the amount of stress that the animals feel when we have to do things like physical exams. Just like you and I, our animals get a check-up by doctors. When our team members have a strong positive relationship with those animals, it makes the animals more comfortable when we do things like blood draws and checking weights.”

So when it comes to places like Wonders of Wildlife, employees know that regardless of the crowd sizes there are still animals to care for and work that needs to be done.

And that when the holidays come there will likely be bigger crowds that require them to work when others are off.

“Working at zoos and aquariums is a labor of love,” Daniel pointed out. “We’re here for the animals and the education of our guests. So we love to be here every single day.”

