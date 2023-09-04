Ozark School District School Board begins the search for new superintendent

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark School District School Board is on the search for a new superintendent and is asking parents to help assist.

The previous superintendent, Dr. Chris Bauman, retired at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Dr. Bauman served as the district’s superintendent for the past five years.

Since then, the Ozark School Board of Education voted to hire Dr. Lori Wilson as the interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year. Dr. Wilson, who currently serves as assistant superintendent of business and chief financial officer, began her interim role in July.

Dr. Lori Wilson, Interim Superintendent (Ozark School District)

Sarah Adams Orr is the Ozark School Board President. Orr said it’s not as unusual as one might think not to have a superintendent appointed this time of year.

“We’re in a really good position because we have a whole semester to do the search and take our time,” Orr said. “We’ll have time to gather community feedback first and take our time interviewing hopefully some quality candidates.”

Orr said the district is taking time to make sure the decision is made very carefully, and this gives parents the chance to voice their opinions on what they’d like to see for the school district’s future.

“We will gather input from the community such as what characteristics, what traits, what experiences they are looking for in a superintendent,” Orr said. “Our community is so involved in our schools.”

According to the district’s website, formal interviews with finalists for the position won’t be held until the middle of December. Orr also said the district hired a firm to help assist in the search.

If you’d like to give your input on who should be placed as the next superintendent, Orr suggests filling out this survey so the school board can evaluate opinions and choose the best option.

“It’s a quick survey. It took about 10 minutes or less,” Orr said. “It’s good to be as detailed as possible.”

