Police investigate multiple-vehicle crash near Republic, Mo.

Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police are investigating a crash near Republic.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash near Republic.

Officers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. on Sunshine Street near James River Freeway. The crash appears to involve two motorcyclists and a truck with a trailer. It slowed traffic at the busy intersection.

Police have not released any information about injuries in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
Joplin double-fatal motorcycle crash. Courtesy: KOAM News Joplin
Oklahoma man arrested after high-speed, double-fatal motorcycle crash in Joplin
Numerous storms are expected by late afternoon and evening, generally along and east of Highway...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances this afternoon
Kimberling City crash
Lampe, Mo. man killed in three-car crash near Kimberling City
With nearly 150 years of combined experience 6 Springfield Police members have retired
Police retirements raise staffing questions for Springfield Police Department

Latest News

KY3's Chris Bryant reports.
ON YOUR SIDE: EPA & Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources warn of possible cyber-attacks on water and wastewater utilities
Numerous storms are expected by late afternoon and evening, generally along and east of Highway...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances this afternoon
Storms possible this afternoon
ON YOUR SIDE: EPA & Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources warn of possible cyber-attacks on water and wastewater utilities