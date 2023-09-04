Police investigate multiple-vehicle crash near Republic, Mo.
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEAR REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Officers responded to the crash around 11 a.m. on Sunshine Street near James River Freeway. The crash appears to involve two motorcyclists and a truck with a trailer. It slowed traffic at the busy intersection.
Police have not released any information about injuries in the crash.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.