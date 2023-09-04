Queen of Clean: A natural cleanser

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can make this natural cleanser yourself; it is excellent to keep around for repeated use.

How to:

1. 1/2 - Cup Baking Soda

2. 1/4 - Cup Borax

3. 30 - Drops of Tea Tree Oil

4. Mix the ingredients well in a bowl to distribute the tea tree oil evenly

5. You can keep this in a covered container. A repurposed cheese shaker also works well, or a sugar shaker from the $$$ Store

6. Shake it on and use it anywhere you would use a cleanser

7. This will not scratch any surface, unlike many cleansers

Warnings & Cautions: Always label containers when making a DIY product at home. You always want to know what’s in the containers. Keep all cleaning products in a locked cabinet and away from children.

Linda Says: Tea tree oil is a wonderful, natural, anti-bacterial, disinfecting oil.

Why It Works: The baking soda and borax provide gentle scrubbing and mild abrasion, and the tea tree oil disinfects.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

