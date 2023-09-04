Queen of Clean: A natural cleanser

You can make this natural cleanser yourself; it is excellent to keep around for repeated use.
You can make this natural cleanser yourself; it is excellent to keep around for repeated use.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can make this natural cleanser yourself; it is excellent to keep around for repeated use.

How to:

1. 1/2 - Cup Baking Soda

2. 1/4 - Cup Borax

3. 30 - Drops of Tea Tree Oil

4. Mix the ingredients well in a bowl to distribute the tea tree oil evenly

5. You can keep this in a covered container. A repurposed cheese shaker also works well, or a sugar shaker from the $$$ Store

6. Shake it on and use it anywhere you would use a cleanser

7. This will not scratch any surface, unlike many cleansers

Warnings & Cautions: Always label containers when making a DIY product at home. You always want to know what’s in the containers. Keep all cleaning products in a locked cabinet and away from children.

Linda Says: Tea tree oil is a wonderful, natural, anti-bacterial, disinfecting oil.

Why It Works: The baking soda and borax provide gentle scrubbing and mild abrasion, and the tea tree oil disinfects.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
Joplin double-fatal motorcycle crash. Courtesy: KOAM News Joplin
Oklahoma man arrested after high-speed, double-fatal motorcycle crash in Joplin
Kimberling City crash
Lampe, Mo. man killed in three-car crash near Kimberling City
Numerous storms are expected by late afternoon and evening, generally along and east of Highway...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thunderstorms return today
With nearly 150 years of combined experience 6 Springfield Police members have retired
Police retirements raise staffing questions for Springfield Police Department

Latest News

The Ozark School District School Board is on the search for a new superintendent and is asking...
Ozark School District School Board begins the search for new superintendent
Numerous storms are expected by late afternoon and evening, generally along and east of Highway...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thunderstorms return today
An upper low will move into the region today, triggering numerous afternoon and evening storms
Storms return today
An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN
What’s open, closed on Labor Day