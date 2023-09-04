Royals starter Cole Ragans takes AL Pitcher of the Month honors

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinalss Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When the Royals sent arguably their top trade piece to the Texas Rangers, they probably weren’t expecting immediate returns from a southpaw twice recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Meet, Cole Ragans — the American League Pitcher of the Month.

Acquired for reliever Aroldis Chapman, Ragans was straight dominant in the month of August. He finished with a 3-1 record over six starts, punched out 53 batters and posted a 1.72 ERA.

Ragans ranks second in team history for most strikeouts in a single month (Dennis Leonard struck out 55 in June 1977).

The honor marks the first time a Royals pitcher won AL Pitcher of the Month since Zack Greinke earned the award for April 2009.

According to the team, Ragans is only the third Royals left-handed pitcher to earn league monthly honors (Charlie Leibrandt - April/September 1985, Larry Gura - July 1980/September 1981.

The Royals also acquired 17-year-old outfielder Roni Cabrera in the Chapman trade.

ALSO READ: North Kansas City group goes for world’s longest baseball game

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
Joplin double-fatal motorcycle crash. Courtesy: KOAM News Joplin
Oklahoma man arrested after high-speed, double-fatal motorcycle crash in Joplin
Kimberling City crash
Lampe, Mo. man killed in three-car crash near Kimberling City
Numerous storms are expected by late afternoon and evening, generally along and east of Highway...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thunderstorms return today
With nearly 150 years of combined experience 6 Springfield Police members have retired
Police retirements raise staffing questions for Springfield Police Department

Latest News

The Ozark School District School Board is on the search for a new superintendent and is asking...
Ozark School District School Board begins the search for new superintendent
Numerous storms are expected by late afternoon and evening, generally along and east of Highway...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thunderstorms return today
An upper low will move into the region today, triggering numerous afternoon and evening storms
Storms return today
An East Walnut Hills wine bar, Symposium, has its last official day on June 12. Photo: MGN
What’s open, closed on Labor Day