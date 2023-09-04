Springfield celebrates Labor Day with traditional parade, picnic
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield celebrated the largest Labor Day parade in the state on Monday.
The parade traveled from downtown to Fassnight Park. The post-parade festivities included bounce houses for the kids, an all-American car show, and live music.
Labor groups in Springfield organized the celebration.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.