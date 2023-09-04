Springfield celebrates Labor Day with traditional parade, picnic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield celebrated the largest Labor Day parade in the state on Monday.

The parade traveled from downtown to Fassnight Park. The post-parade festivities included bounce houses for the kids, an all-American car show, and live music.

Labor groups in Springfield organized the celebration.

