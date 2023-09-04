Storms lead to power outages across the Ozarks

Lana Bruce/Falcon, Mo.
Lana Bruce/Falcon, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The storms on Monday afternoon caused power outages across the Ozarks.

  • Springfield’s City Utilities reported up to 1,100 outages after the storm. It reported around 100 outages at 5:30 p.m.
  • Crews in Texas County report 1,500 outages. 
  • There are also nearly 1,000 customers without power in Lawrence County. 
  • Polk County electric crews report nearly 1,000 outages. 
  • In Lebanon, the city says a tree fell on powerlines on Crescent Drive, which is responsible for outages there. Crews are currently working to remove that tree and restore power.

