Storms lead to power outages across the Ozarks
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The storms on Monday afternoon caused power outages across the Ozarks.
- Springfield’s City Utilities reported up to 1,100 outages after the storm. It reported around 100 outages at 5:30 p.m.
- Crews in Texas County report 1,500 outages.
- There are also nearly 1,000 customers without power in Lawrence County.
- Polk County electric crews report nearly 1,000 outages.
- In Lebanon, the city says a tree fell on powerlines on Crescent Drive, which is responsible for outages there. Crews are currently working to remove that tree and restore power.
