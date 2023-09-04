What’s open, closed on Labor Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Labor Day is usually associated with big sales on furniture, food and vehicles.

As a federal holiday, however, you’ll find that many other businesses are closed.

Grocery stores will be open – check weekly ads for labor day specials.

Retailers – Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens and other retailers will be open as normal.

Furniture Stores - many furniture stores are offering deals for Labor Day or the following week.

COSTCO is one of the few big-box stores that will be closed.

Mail Service - Post Offices will be closed. Mail delivery companies like UPS, FedEx will also be closed.

Banks - Many banks will be closed. ATMs however will be accessible.

Federal Government Offices – Offices like the DMV and the local libraries will not be open.

State and Federal Courts will not conduct work today..

