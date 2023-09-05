Aurora Police Department’s gift card initiative makes a difference in the community

It all started with a call on Facebook for gift cards to hand out to people in need while officers were on patrol.(Elizabeth VanMetre)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora Police Department embarked on a new initiative to assist those in need by distributing gift cards.

Chief Wes Coatney’s call on Facebook for donations of gift cards to help people in need has been met with a resounding response.

“When I first did the Facebook post, I thought maybe people will, maybe they want,” Chief Coatney says.

The initiative began with Chief Coatley’s call on Facebook, requesting gift cards for groceries, food, and gas to distribute to people in need while officers were on patrol. The response from the community has been overwhelming, with numerous individuals stepping up to contribute.

“The next morning, I had three or four people just standing in line just pushing those cards through,” Chief Coatley shared.

The department has received over 100 gift cards, demonstrating the community’s commitment to addressing the needs of those who require the most essentials.

The initiative seeks to address an issue the police department has encountered frequently: individuals facing dire circumstances who lack access to necessities.

“This person is trespassing because they are sleeping on a parking lot or whatever, but that doesn’t really solve the problem. The problem is they are in a bad situation and just need a little bit of help,” Chief Coatney explained.

The police department has witnessed this need firsthand on numerous occasions. Sgt. Matthew Lindsey not that he has encountered someone who requires assistance at least once or twice a week, sometimes even more.

Having these gift cards readily available allows the police department to provide immediate assistance to those in need.

“A lot of them need the assistance right then. Cars broke down, and they needed gas. They don’t have something for their kids... they need diapers or formula. They need something at that time,” Sgt. Lindsey emphasized.

Over the weekend, the department made a Facebook post detailing how they utilized the gift cards to make a significant impact. In one instance, they encountered a woman living in her car with her children. The donated gift cards promptly provided the family with food, gas, and other essential resources, ensuring everyone’s comfort and well-being.

The Aurora Police Department is grateful for the overwhelming community support and hopes people will continue contributing cards. With these cards on hand, they can continue to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

