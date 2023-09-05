Chiefs Kingdom preps for opening night in variety of ways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s Week 1 in Chiefs Kingdom, and as KC gets ready to kick off a new season of football, many fans are already painting the town red.

One fan is especially going all out as he shows off the giant Chiefs mural he painted on the side of his house.

About six weeks ago, Chris Chancey started a project that’s taken him 100 hours.

“I like to do art in my spare time, so this is one I did for myself and the city,” Chancey said.

A few years back, he had a similar mural on the side of his former home in KCK. But the city didn’t like it. So, he ended up cutting it out and sold it. He moved and is hoping to avoid trouble this time.

“Everything so far has been very positive, people like to stop and say hey, school buses will drive by and stop and let all the kids peak out the window; neighbors are all very positive about it,” Chancey said.

Chancey said this is the perfect time to paint a new mural. As of course -- the Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“I’m just hoping to go back to the Super Bowl,” Chancey said.

Other fans are stopping by local shops to get their gear for the season opener.

“I’m getting into the spirit now that I have my shirt,” said Chiefs fan Noemi Galvan.

Aaron Lewis, a manager at Rally House said they are already seeing a flood of sales come through.

“When you have 15 and 87 out there doing their thing, people will come in and buy gear,” Lewis said. “We are getting prepared this week for opening day and the flag ceremony and because it’s a holiday weekend it’s been very busy.

Other fans are excited to see their favorite players again and looking forward to watching the rookies play.

“It’s going to be a wonderful season coming up and I’m looking forward to it. Go Chiefs!” said Chiefs fan Suzy Norby.

