Cooking with Kaitlyn: Grilled Apples

If you're grilling dinner while camping, you might as well fix dessert too. Here's a fun way to grill up some delicious cinnamon apples.

Ingredients

Apples

Butter

Cinnamon

Brown sugar

Carmel dip

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Directions

1. Slice the apples and remove the core.

2. Place the apple slices into a piece of foil and wrap it around the apple, leaving it open at the top to add the next ingredients.

3. Use a basting brush to coat the apple slices in butter

4. Sprinkle in the brown sugar and cinnamon. Use as much or as little as you like, no measuring is needed

5. Finish wrapping the foil around the apple and place it on the grill.

6. Cook for 10-20 minutes until the sugar melts and the apples tender.

7. Take it off the grill and, place a spoonful of caramel in the center and add optional vanilla ice cream for an extra delicious treat.

8. Enjoy!

