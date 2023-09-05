Cooking with Kaitlyn: Grilled Apples

Kaitlyn shows us how to make a delicious apple dessert on the grill.
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re grilling dinner while camping, you might as well fix dessert too. Here’s a fun way to grill up some delicious cinnamon apples.

Ingredients

Apples

Butter

Cinnamon

Brown sugar

Carmel dip

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Directions

1. Slice the apples and remove the core.

2. Place the apple slices into a piece of foil and wrap it around the apple, leaving it open at the top to add the next ingredients.

3. Use a basting brush to coat the apple slices in butter

4. Sprinkle in the brown sugar and cinnamon. Use as much or as little as you like, no measuring is needed

5. Finish wrapping the foil around the apple and place it on the grill.

6. Cook for 10-20 minutes until the sugar melts and the apples tender.

7. Take it off the grill and, place a spoonful of caramel in the center and add optional vanilla ice cream for an extra delicious treat.

8. Enjoy!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Severe storms possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat increased for this evening & tonight
Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves

Latest News

Kaitlyn shows us how to make a delicious apple dessert on the grill.
Cooking with Kaitlyn: Grilled Apples
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night
San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Joe Montana, returning to action after two years, eyes...
Missouri State University announces new date for Joe Montana appearance
FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015....
US moves to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel