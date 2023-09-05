Expect construction work on James River Freeway in Springfield this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction work on U.S. Route 60 (James River Freeway) near Campbell Ave. begins again this week with reduced lanes and a traffic shift happening.

The work was initially starting on Tuesday night. Brad Gripka is the MoDOT resident engineer on the project. Gripka said work will begin Wednesday night, with the traffic pattern shift completed by Thursday morning.

Gripka said east and westbound Route 60 will be reduced to two ten-foot lanes, so drivers should be extra careful when driving through the work zones.

“We just want to make sure people are obeying the speed limit since traffic will still be at narrow lanes,” Gripka said. “Then we’ll also have that traffic shift at Campbell Bridge - it’ll be a safe traffic shift, but it’s for that future work coming up this fall.”

Gripka also explained why the traffic shift is happening.

“As we start doing the pavement operations, we’ll start moving the temporary barrier wall forward to the east so we can move forward with additional construction, median work, pipes...” Gripka said. “It’s also for future bridge work, as well. As we get closer to Campbell, traffic will see a lane shift to the outside edges which allows us to do future bridge construction.”

Gripka said MoDOT has hired the Springfield Police Department (SPD) to help with traffic enforcement on the project.

“We’ve been having SPD for several months help us patrol the work zone,” Gripka said. “It’s on and off as they have time to come help us patrol it.”

Gripka said MoDOT is taking this extra safety measure since there will be single lanes at night, so it’s important for speeding and other possible traffic violations to be monitored as construction goes on.

He also said the project is on time. MoDOT expects work to be completed by November 2024.

