FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat increased for this evening & tonight

Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Early showers and isolated thunderstorms continue to move southeast, wrapping around upper low pressure near the Missouri boot heel. These will not be severe. While there is significant cloud cover in some spots, sunshine will likely increase this afternoon across western Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Temperatures may remain in the 80s over the eastern part of our region thanks to cloud cover lingering into the afternoon, but where significant sunshine appears, high temps could be as warm as the mid-90s.

With showers and a few storms lingering into the afternoon over the eastern Ozarks, temperatures there could remain in the 80s. (KY3)

Along with dew points potentially in the 70s, instability will build ahead of a cold front in eastern Kansas by late afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected near the front between 5:00 and 7:00 PM, likely just into parts of West Central Missouri.

Storms may initially develop between 5 and 7 pm near the cold front. (KY3)

These thunderstorms should expand and become a bit more intense as the cold front slowly advances to the southeast.

Storms will likely be intensifying over western Missouri and perhaps northwest Arkansas. (KY3)

Strong to severe storms are expected ahead of a cold front, with high winds and perhaps some large hail. (KY3)

A level two risk of severe weather now covers much of the Missouri Ozarks, and high wind appears to be the number one threat.

Much of the Missouri Ozarks is under a level 2 risk for severe storms this evening and early tonight. (KY3)

If instability is higher than expected, there could also be a few storms with hail between quarter and golf ball size. The storm activity should be out of the region by early Wednesday, leading to a couple of cooler and less humid days.

We could see a few storms again Friday morning, primarily over the southwest half of the Ozarks. The weekend is looking fantastic, and even cooler weather is in store next week.

