FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks on Tuesday.

The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these Missouri counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Bates, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

Arkansas counties include:

  • Benton, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential of storms filled with high winds, heavy rain, and hail.

