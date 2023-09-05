First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far

President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White...
President Joe Biden waves as he and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Maine One at the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, en route to Florida. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Monday but is experiencing only mild symptoms, her spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden was tested for the virus following his wife’s positive test, but his results were negative. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president would continue testing regularly and would be monitored for symptoms.

Jill Biden will remain at the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for the time being, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said. The first lady had planned to start the new school year Tuesday at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English and writing.

Due to her condition, she was working with school officials to arrange substitute teachers for her classes, Alexander said.

The first lady had traveled with her husband to Florida on Saturday to inspect the damage from Hurricane Idalia. President Biden then spent part of the Labor Day weekend at the Delaware beach house before traveling Monday to a union event in Philadelphia and then back to the White House.

The Bidens both contracted COVID previously, last summer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
Additional rain chances still in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain chances on the way through the work/school week
Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Joplin double-fatal motorcycle crash. Courtesy: KOAM News Joplin
Oklahoma man arrested after high-speed, double-fatal motorcycle crash in Joplin
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because...
Frozen chicken strip meals recalled due to possible plastic contamination
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves
A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota...
Students fall into water after pier collapses into lake in Wisconsin