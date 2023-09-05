Holiday delivery: Mother celebrates Labor Day by giving birth to first child

Samantha Jakell gave birth to her first baby on Labor Day at 2:53 a.m. at Piedmont Medical Women's Center in South Carolina. (Source: WBTV)
By Claire Kopsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A South Carolina mother did not have Labor Day off as she was in labor for nearly five hours with her first baby.

Samantha Jakell welcomed her baby boy at 2:53 a.m.

“When they told us about it being a holiday, we didn’t think about it at first,” she said. “They said, ‘By the way, it is Labor Day,’ and we were like, ‘OK, that sounds about right.’”

Early Monday morning, Knox Paul Jakell was born at 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

He was due Sept. 10 but did not want to miss the holiday.

“He just does what he wants,” the new mother joked.

Although his arrival interrupted the couple’s Labor Day plans, they said their son was a special holiday delivery for them.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Severe storms possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat increased for this evening & tonight
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles during the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm...
Sen. McConnell’s health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows Larry Taylor. President Joe Biden awarded the Medal...
Biden awards Medal of Honor to Army helicopter pilot who rescued soldiers in a Vietnam firefight
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Murdaugh lawyer ‘very optimistic’ client will receive new trial amid jury tampering allegations
Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman discusses a redistricting proposal during debate at the...
Judges reject Alabama’s congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in...
Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio faces sentencing in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack