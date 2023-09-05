Kansas City firefighters with Missouri Task Force 1 return from Florida mobilization

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are home after spending a week helping with the emergency response in Florida following Hurricane Idalia.

KCFD Battalion Chief Aaron Eastland and Captain Ben Schloegel deployed with Missouri Task Force 1 based in Boone County, Missouri. The emergency responders arrived home yesterday.

While mobilized, the task force helped with searches, rescues, and damage assessments in and around Pensacola and Panama City.

Missouri Task Force 1 is one of 28 Urban Search and Rescue Teams in the country. The team is made up of firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, doctors, structural engineers, and other specialized personnel from across the state of Missouri.

The team specializes in technical search and rescue, swift water rescue, hazardous materials, canine search, and heavy rigging that may be needed following an emergency.

Members of the task force need to be ready to drop everything and respond to an emergency at any given time. Each member receives four hours notice to report before the team mobilizes.

Missouri Task Force 1 also responded to Maui to help with recovery efforts following the devastating wildfires there last month.

