Missouri State University announces new date for Joe Montana appearance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University announced a date change for an appearance by former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana.

The Hall of Famer will visit Missouri State University on November 2 instead of the anticipated date in late September. Montana’s keynote presentation for MSU’s Public Affairs Conference 2023 will take place at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. The theme is “Navigating the Now: Tradition, innovation, and wisdom in a world of change.”

The VIP experience surrounding his appearance will take place the same day. All VIP tickets purchased will be honored with updated details sent to registrants. For questions about VIP tickets, email foundation@missouristate.edu or call 417-836-4143.

