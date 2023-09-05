Missouri State University announces new date for Joe Montana appearance

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Joe Montana, returning to action after two years, eyes...
San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Joe Montana, returning to action after two years, eyes downfield, Monday, Dec. 28, 1992 in San Francisco during second-half action against the Detroit Lions in Candlestick Park. Montana was 15 of 21 for 126 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Niners to a 24-6 win over the Lions. (AP Photo/Liz Mangelsdorf)(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University announced a date change for an appearance by former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana.

The Hall of Famer will visit Missouri State University on November 2 instead of the anticipated date in late September.  Montana’s keynote presentation for MSU’s Public Affairs Conference 2023 will take place at Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. The theme is “Navigating the Now: Tradition, innovation, and wisdom in a world of change.”

The VIP experience surrounding his appearance will take place the same day. All VIP tickets purchased will be honored with updated details sent to registrants. For questions about VIP tickets, email foundation@missouristate.edu or call 417-836-4143.

