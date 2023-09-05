Morgan County, Mo., authorities investigate 2 shooting deaths

VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting deaths of two people near Versailles.

Investigators identified the victims as Robert Silvey, 53, and Jennifer Silvey, 33.

Deputies responded to the residence on September 1 in the 14000 block of Coffee Drive. They found the victims dead outside a home. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say there is no danger to the public. However, they say the investigation is ongoing.

