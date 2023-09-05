Search underway for missing woman in Black River in Poplar Bluff

Dive team members are searching the Black River in Poplar Bluff for a missing woman.
Dive team members are searching the Black River in Poplar Bluff for a missing woman.(MGN Online / pxhere)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Divers are searching the Black River near the Sportsman Park Conservation Access in Poplar Bluff for a missing woman.

According to Poplar Bluff police, crews are searching for Debra Wright.

The search began shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, September 4.

Police said Wright’s boyfriend, Roland Paisley, reported her missing after she went into the river and didn’t reappear.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wright was last seen swimming near the Pine Street Bridge around 3:19 p.m.

MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said search crews dragged the river on Monday, but did not find Wright.

Dive team members returned to the scene around 10 a.m. on Tuesday to resume search efforts.

Crews with MSHP Troop E Marine Operations and Poplar Bluff Fire Department are assisting.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Severe storms possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat increased for this evening & tonight
Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves

Latest News

Severe storms possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat increased for this evening & tonight
Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Strong to severe storms possible tonight
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the...
Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl LVII with fans at NFL opener
USPS./Springfield, Mo.
SCAM SCHOOL: On Your Side’s Ashley Reynolds shares warning regarding 2 scams