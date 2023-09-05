Springfield to add 19 more ADA compliant intersections on Sunshine, National and Battlefield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield is expected to approve a contractor’s bid on Tuesday night to make sidewalk, crosswalk equipment and intersection ramp improvements along 19 intersections of major streets in order to make them ADA compliant.

From parking to playgrounds to accessibility in all facets of daily life, the Americans with Disabilities Act was essentially civil rights legislation passed in 1990 to protect people with disabilities from discrimination.

A local non-profit organization, Empower: abilities, is also dedicated to being a watchdog for people with disabilities. It offers services that help people with disabilities to live independently with access to affordable housing, accessible transportation, healthcare and increased employment opportunities.

“The ADA is really everything in terms of giving us guidance,” explained Shelby Butler, the Director of Independent Living Services for Empower: abilities. “It speaks to public facilities, businesses and schools. It talks about employment and equal opportunities when you’re working at a business. Everyone needs to be familiar with it because at any time anyone of us can incur a disability and acquire something that could change our lives and the way we do things. So it’s really a law that says everyone has a right to live, work and play in the communities that we live in.”

Being able to get around our city streets and sidewalks can be a major challenge for people with disabilities. Non-ADA compliant intersections usually have no visual or aural devices to aide in crossing the street and those in wheelchairs may not have a curb with an incline that allows them to go seamlessly from curb-level to street-level.

The city of Springfield owns and maintains 640 miles of sidewalks and 10,297 curb ramps. While getting all the city’s intersections up to ADA compliance is a long and arduous process, the public works department does have a plan in place.

“We have a transition plan that’s for both intersections and sections of sidewalks,” said Martin Gugel, the Assistant Director of Springfield Public Works. “That plan will bring us into full compliance over a 20 year period. The reason it stretches so long is because of the funding issue.”

“I do think 20 years is a long time,” Butler reacted. “But I also have learned the funding situation is different, priorities change and basically the world changes.”

But on Monday night another small step forward will be made when the city council is expected to approve over $615,000 to make 19 intersections along National, Sunshine, and Battlefield ADA compliant. Those areas were chosen because they were recently repaved using federal money, and one of the requirements in getting that funding is that intersections that are part of that project meet ADA standards.

“The cross slopes on the sidewalk segments can’t be tilted more than two percent,” Gugel said. “That’s so people walking or in a wheelchair won’t be walking at a severe angle. The intersections will have pedestrian features like push-buttons that are low enough to be accessible by someone in a wheelchair. The ramps will have truncated domes (unique pattern of raised cones on the surface of the concrete that are easily detected by a cane or foot) for people with visual impairment that helps them know when they’re close to the intersection by feeling the tactile warning as they get closer to the street.”

While many people may not notice if an intersection is ADA compliant, those who need the features definitely do recognize it and the changes can be good for everyone.

“You have to look at it as a safety issue,” Butler said. “That probably didn’t happen as much in the past when the ADA first passed because people were focused more on compliance. But we have to protect each other and make sure people don’t get placed into situations where they can get hurt. If you’re in a wheelchair and you go a mile down a sidewalk and it suddenly stops with no place to get off the curb, you may have to turn around or try and jump the curb and that can be really dangerous. It can also be a huge barrier for people with low vision and service animals. But for people who use strollers to push their children or people who go on family walks and their children are using bikes, those curb-cuts are helping all of us. Once you start looking at accessibility you can’t turn away from it because we’re all going to go through these phases of life where we have challenges. So we need to think about universal design where when we build something, we think of making it so everyone can use it.”

The city is also open to public input.

“If someone is having difficulty making it from their home to a bus stop or getting across a particular street, call the city,” Gugel said. “If someone is having an accessibility problem it will get moved higher up the list. Maybe it’s an area where we knew we needed to make some improvements but now that we know there’s actually somebody there depending on that for their daily livelihood, we will address that sooner rather than later. We’ve also got a great relationship with the Springfield Public Schools and we’ve been working with them to put in sidewalks where they didn’t exist and fill-in-gaps to help children get from home-to-school and back.”

