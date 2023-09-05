Springfield, Mo., woman looking for angels who helped after fatal crash in St. Clair County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Leah Vandiver was a passenger in the car driven by her friend in July 2020 when the vehicle lost control and flipped on Route J in St. Clair County.

Route J in St. Clair County, Missouri (KY3)

“I was thinking, okay, I have been in a spinning car before, everything will be okay, and then the car started tipping, and from then on, everything is black.” Leah Vandiver.

Vandiver was thrown nearly 15 feet from the vehicle and was unconscious when two women passed by the crash and called 911.

“And the two ladies showed up, got out, took care of the kids, and called 911. If they hadn’t shown up, who knows how long it would have been before someone else would have found us. If I had been unconscious and bleeding, who knows if I would have actually survived.” Vandiver.

Three years later, Vandiver is hoping to find the two women to say thank you.

“Sometimes I wonder if they were like angels, you know, that just came by to protect us. I don’t know what I would say besides giving them a really big hug and saying thank you. I don’t know what I really could say besides thank you.” Vandiver

The crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol doesn’t include the names of the two women and only has a few details that her husband has told her.

“My husband guessed maybe 40s or 50s. But he just knew they were from the Kansas City area, but no one got their names.” Vandiver

They are not the only people Vandiver would like to thank.

“The nurse or first responder who was in the helicopter with me. She was really comforting and reassuring. She was sitting right next to me and holding my hand. Talking to me the whole way through.” Vandiver

Through tragedy and the loss of a friend, saying thank you to those who cared for her and the children in the vehicle is one more piece of closure for Vandiver as she moves forward.

“It’s a miracle in of itself that I survived. Being ejected that far. And, of course, the baby being pregnant that she survived.” Vandiver

Vandiver was in the early weeks of the second trimester of pregnancy with her daughter. While complications with the pregnancy caused her daughter to be born four weeks later than her due date, she knows they both wouldn’t be alive today with her angels on Route J.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.