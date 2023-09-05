Springfield’s mental health co-response program offers alternatives to those in crisis

By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re getting a clearer image of how a mental health response team is helping Springfield Police.

The year-old program frees up police resources while getting people in crisis the help they need.

“This is a community effort, said Holli Triboulet.

She is the program director for the mental health co-responder program in Springfield.

“Our goal is to help them find the expert in each of the issues that they may need to be addressed,” she said.

Triboulet says behavioral health calls have become an increasing issue for law enforcement. Her team of crisis specialists has been working alongside Springfield Police to offer an alternative to jail. During the first six months of this year, 519 incidents have been resolved. The calls have come in either through the 988 national suicide hotline number or Burrell’s crisis hotline.

“We will continue to work with the person that’s in crisis, really, as long as they need that support to identify and locate the resources that will assist them,” she said.

Chief Paul Williams with Springfield Police says, “Working with an organization like Burrell who is staffing the co-responder program, now they become clients.”

He says the program allows officers to focus on crime and let the professionals deal with mental health.

“The mental health professionals go in and do the follow-up on their own, without them having to go through us, which eliminates the need for a police response. It will ultimately benefit us by freeing up our officers to go do other things,” he said.

Burrell doesn’t go it alone. The program works alongside other area organizations to maximize the resources available.

Triboulet said, “The thing that makes our program most successful is by approaching it from that community viewpoint, it allows everyone to have input. It really makes us a multi-disciplinary approach to issues that affect our community.”

Mental health professionals with the program work beyond the initial call to get those in need what they need.

“Knowing that we’re there to kind of walk that road with them is helpful to a lot of people,” said Triboulet.

The mental health co-response program is available 24 hours a day Monday through Friday.

Officials say they hope to expand the program in the near future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
Additional rain chances still in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain chances on the way through the work/school week
Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Joplin double-fatal motorcycle crash. Courtesy: KOAM News Joplin
Oklahoma man arrested after high-speed, double-fatal motorcycle crash in Joplin
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves
Additional rain chances still in the forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Additional rain chances on the way through the work/school week
Hot & humid for the next few days, though
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain to track and cooler air on the horizon