Springfield’s mental health co-response program offers alternatives to those in crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re getting a clearer image of how a mental health response team is helping Springfield Police.

The year-old program frees up police resources while getting people in crisis the help they need.

“This is a community effort, said Holli Triboulet.

She is the program director for the mental health co-responder program in Springfield.

“Our goal is to help them find the expert in each of the issues that they may need to be addressed,” she said.

Triboulet says behavioral health calls have become an increasing issue for law enforcement. Her team of crisis specialists has been working alongside Springfield Police to offer an alternative to jail. During the first six months of this year, 519 incidents have been resolved. The calls have come in either through the 988 national suicide hotline number or Burrell’s crisis hotline.

“We will continue to work with the person that’s in crisis, really, as long as they need that support to identify and locate the resources that will assist them,” she said.

Chief Paul Williams with Springfield Police says, “Working with an organization like Burrell who is staffing the co-responder program, now they become clients.”

He says the program allows officers to focus on crime and let the professionals deal with mental health.

“The mental health professionals go in and do the follow-up on their own, without them having to go through us, which eliminates the need for a police response. It will ultimately benefit us by freeing up our officers to go do other things,” he said.

Burrell doesn’t go it alone. The program works alongside other area organizations to maximize the resources available.

Triboulet said, “The thing that makes our program most successful is by approaching it from that community viewpoint, it allows everyone to have input. It really makes us a multi-disciplinary approach to issues that affect our community.”

Mental health professionals with the program work beyond the initial call to get those in need what they need.

“Knowing that we’re there to kind of walk that road with them is helpful to a lot of people,” said Triboulet.

The mental health co-response program is available 24 hours a day Monday through Friday.

Officials say they hope to expand the program in the near future.

