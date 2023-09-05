Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs may be without one of their most prolific offensive weapons when they open the season in two days.

Coach Andy Reid stated that tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice, and his status for the game against the Detroit Lions is unknown while he is being evaluated.

The standout tight end has yet to miss a game due to an injury since he became a starter in 2014, per ESPN’s Ed Warder.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ALSO READ: Chiefs expect WR Toney, CB Sneed to be available for Week 1 matchup with Detroit

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Severe storms possible tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat increased for this evening & tonight
Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves

Latest News

If you’re grilling dinner while camping, you might as well fix dessert too. Here’s a fun way to...
Cooking with Kaitlyn: Grilled Apples
Kaitlyn shows us how to make a delicious apple dessert on the grill.
Cooking with Kaitlyn: Grilled Apples
San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks Joe Montana, returning to action after two years, eyes...
Missouri State University announces new date for Joe Montana appearance
HUD accuses Springfield property owner & manager of discrimination based on sex