On Your Side: Ways to care for your yard in the fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since Labor Day is over, you might be counting down the number of times you need to mow your grass until spring. Experts say there’s no better time than the present to do some fall lawn care.

Yard experts tout September is the best time to fertilize your lawn. Grass is recovering from the hot summer rays. It’s time for some TLC. Which includes a shot of nitrogen to push blade growth.

“It’s a good time of the year to fertilize,” said Jeff Gabris with Gabris Landscaping. “Months that end in R are always good months to fertilize. One pound of nitrogen per thousand square feet.”

Aerate and overseed your yard.

“We are in prime time. Typically the window is September until the second or third week in October when you can aerate and have pretty good results,” said Gabris.

If you want the lush look, cut it tall. You might need to cut it several times before Halloween.

“The big thing people got to remember though is lawns don’t turn around over night. It can take time. Grass can take three to five years before it gets to full maturity,” said Gabris.

Sometimes it takes up to three weeks to see sprouts.

Rake and water often.

Stay on a schedule so you get the best results.

If it’s easier to hire a pro, get a few bids. Make sure the company is licensed and insured. Ask if workers have education or certifications. Understand how payment works. Sometimes it’s due after the service or at the end of the month.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.