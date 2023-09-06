Arkansas launches interactive fan guide for Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Navigating around Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium can be easier than ever for fans this fall at Razorback Football games, thanks to a new interactive fan guide.

Whether you are looking for a gameday schedule, the nearest restroom, the location you can secure your favorite food or drink offering or other important information to make the most of your gameday experience, the interactive fan guide will be your personal guide to all things Razorback Gameday.

Beginning this weekend, fans can take advantage of our new, first-of-its-kind stadium fan guide and mapping experience. The new Razorback fan guide will provide fans with the information they need–in a one-stop-shop–to prepare for coming to a Razorback football game.

In addition, the fan guide will inform fans on gate times, tailgating tips, transportation and parking and much more all at your fingertips.

The new fan guide and map experience is accessible directly from the Razorback app or by visiting dwrrs.arkansasrazorbacks.com.

Razorback Athletics partnered with Wayfyndr, a leading interactive venue mapping and guest experience platform, to complete the project. The Arkansas Razorbacks are the first collegiate athletic department to partner with Wayfyndr.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.