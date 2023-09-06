Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media after taping his final episode of "The Price Is Right" in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Barker’s cause of death is now known.

According to his death certificate, obtained by People magazine, the former “The Price Is Right” host died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Barker died last month at the age of 99, just four months away from his 100th birthday.

According to the death certificate, Barker had been battling the disease for years.

High blood pressure, hypothyroidism and high cholesterol were also listed as contributing factors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves
Temperatures will be down 5-10 degrees compared to Tuesday, and it will be less humid as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Much nicer air moving in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Latest News

ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers targeting parents of college students in the Ozarks
The Springfield Police Department issued a warning for parents of college students.
ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers targeting parents of college students in the Ozarks
*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving...
Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Washington state
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Blinken is expected to announce $1 billion in new U.S. funding for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv
A man is facing murder charges in Florida after police say he killed his teenage son with a...
Police: Man killed son with power tool