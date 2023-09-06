Businesses in downtown Nixa, Mo., say they’re frustrated with construction delays on Route 14

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Businesses in downtown Nixa say they’re frustrated with construction delays on Route 14.

MoDOT is working to widen the road near Main Street. MoDOT says the delays are due to utility companies struggling to locate fiber optic cables.

Business owners say it means fewer customers are coming through the door.

“For the past two years, we’ve seen a decline in customers, a decline in sales,” said Lauren Harris, Red Poppy Boutique owner. ”I think we get a call once or twice a week from people asking if we’re open.”

Lauren Harris owns the Red Poppy. She says since the project started in May of 2021, fewer customers are coming through the door.

”We were all under the impression when this started that we would be done at least a year ago,” said Harris.

“We had a delay due to utility completion, and companies were having a hard time sourcing some fiber optic cables,” said Jason Evenden, MoDot project engineer. “We completed the first part, which is the intersection of Main and 14, last summer, and traffic seems to be handling it quite well.”

MoDOT project engineer Jason Evenden is asking for people to be patient. The project is funded by federal funds and partially from the city of Nixa.

”We’re going to have the paving start in the next few weeks to a month, and hopefully that’ll go quite quickly,“ said Evenden.

To sign up for text alerts for the project’s progress, click here.

