Businesses in downtown Nixa, Mo., say they’re frustrated with construction delays on Route 14

Businesses in downtown Nixa say they’re frustrated with construction delays on Route 14.
Businesses in downtown Nixa say they’re frustrated with construction delays on Route 14.(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Businesses in downtown Nixa say they’re frustrated with construction delays on Route 14.

MoDOT is working to widen the road near Main Street. MoDOT says the delays are due to utility companies struggling to locate fiber optic cables.

Business owners say it means fewer customers are coming through the door.

“For the past two years, we’ve seen a decline in customers, a decline in sales,” said Lauren Harris, Red Poppy Boutique owner. ”I think we get a call once or twice a week from people asking if we’re open.”

Lauren Harris owns the Red Poppy. She says since the project started in May of 2021, fewer customers are coming through the door.

”We were all under the impression when this started that we would be done at least a year ago,” said Harris.

“We had a delay due to utility completion, and companies were having a hard time sourcing some fiber optic cables,” said Jason Evenden, MoDot project engineer. “We completed the first part, which is the intersection of Main and 14, last summer, and traffic seems to be handling it quite well.”

MoDOT project engineer Jason Evenden is asking for people to be patient. The project is funded by federal funds and partially from the city of Nixa.

”We’re going to have the paving start in the next few weeks to a month, and hopefully that’ll go quite quickly,“ said Evenden.

To sign up for text alerts for the project’s progress, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Here is a look at the possible storm threats Tuesday Evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

Beginning this fall, up to 1,000 area residents will be able to recycle uneaten food through a...
City of Springfield begins food scrap recycling program
The dog days of summer came to a close at Springfield’s public pools.
Fassnight Pool in Springfield welcomes dogs to end summer
Drones can help photographers get a new perspective for some stunning videos.
Springfield Police use drone technology as an investigation tool
A missing woman is said to be alive and well after authorities spent more than a day searching...
Authorities call off search for missing woman; Poplar Bluff police believe she is alive and safe