Camdenton, Mo., man charged with multiple felonies after rolling domestic

He is charged with multiple felonies after a disturbance Sunday afternoon.
By Marina Silva
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Camdenton man faces multiple felonies after deputies responded to the area of South State Highway 7 in Camdenton for reported domestic abuse on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Marshall, 26, is charged with two counts of Domestic Assault and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a child. He turned himself into the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Camden County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived, witnesses claimed they saw a pickup truck collide with a Honda Pilot, causing it to crash into a ditch. When deputies spoke with the driver of the Honda Pilot, they say the driver said a family member, later identified as Marshall, assaulted the victim at their home in Camdenton. Deputies say the man said Marshall started chasing them, hitting his vehicle multiple times.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses after a video circulated on social media. You can contact Detective Heidler at 573-346-2243.

