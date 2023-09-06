Carl Nassib, NFL’s first openly gay active player, announces retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (94) plays against the Carolina Panthers during an...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (94) plays against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Nassib announced his retirement after seven seasons on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Linebacker Carl Nassib announced on social media Wednesday that he was retiring from the NFL after seven seasons.

Nassib became the league’s first openly gay active player in 2021, letting the public know on Instagram.

In his Instagram post Wednesday, he called his retirement “bittersweet” but said football had given him more than he could have imagined and knows he can hang up his helmet after giving everything he had.

“Growing up, I loved how fun football was,” he wrote. “I loved the pursuit of perfection. I loved the small window where every player has to chase their dreams. It makes it all the more exciting if you get there.”

Nassib played in more than 100 NFL games. After starting as a “walk-on,” or non-scholarship, player at Penn State, he was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by Cleveland in 2016.

He finished his career with 25.5 sacks while playing for the Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He said he planned to focus on his company Rayze going forward. ESPN described it as an app that connects people and nonprofits based on their interests.

“It was always my dream play in the NFL, even as a walk-on, and I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet,” Nassib said.

