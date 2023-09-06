Cassville School District receives 5 new electric school buses with nearly $2 million in EPA funds

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Cassville R-IV School District was awarded nearly $2 million for five electric buses and charging infrastructure last year through the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program.

The five new buses arrived just a few weeks ago and are now added to the district’s fleet of 31 buses.

According to its website, the EPA program aims to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models. EPA received around 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for over 12,000 buses. The applicant pool includes submissions from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and federally recognized Tribes. The 2022 rebate program is funding approximately 2,500 school bus replacements.

The Cassville Director of Transportation, Jake Kloss, said this is a huge deal for Cassville.

“The new technology is just great, I mean, to have a rural community receive something like this,” Kloss said.

Kloss also said the district will have to work through some kinks since this is brand-new territory for them. He said they’re looking into monitoring how the electric buses function on longer trips and even in the winter.

“We’re trying to face that proactively and hopefully by leaving enough percentage. I’m hoping about 20% of battery by the end of the day to compensate the heaters running, and hopefully, we won’t have problems with that,” Kloss said. “Worst case scenario, we charge it in the middle of the day.”

The Cassville R-IV Superintendent, Dr. Merlyn Johnson, said the electric buses probably wouldn’t be going on extended field trips, at least at the beginning of having them.

“We know that we’re going to be able to take routine trips. We’re not going to be able to go long distances, but we will go on day trips as we get about 120-130 miles per charge,” Dr. Johnson said.

Kloss said the students have loved the new buses so far.

“When the kids get on the bus and take off, it looks just like a diesel bus. You take off, and they say, It’s so quiet.”

Kloss said the district spent around $140,000 just on school bus gas last year. The district plans to save more than $25,000 in gas this year.

You can see an interactive map of all the school districts that received grant money in the United States.

