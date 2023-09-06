Company sues the city of Monett, Mo., over airport construction

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A construction company is suing the city of Monett over construction at the airport.

In June, crews finished a new 6,000-foot runway at the Monett Regional Airport. Monett leaders began the runway renovation project in 2021 and are now ready to welcome more air traffic. The project cost $30 million and was paid for through jet fuel tax and grants from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The lawsuit shows the city hired Illinois-based company Sierra Bravo Contractors in 2020 for excavation work. The company says design changes caused delays, which resulted in extra costs not covered in the original agreement. The company is suing Monett for $2.4 million plus interest.

This new runway allows bigger planes to use the airport, and businesses can transport more employees to other locations. The larger runway also provides more significant safety margins for pilots to land their planes.

