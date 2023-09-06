CRIME STOPPERS: Be on the lookout for this Greene County fugitive

Investigators say officers found Tyler Daine Allen with a stolen loaded gun and drugs in 2020.
By Maria Neider
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tyler Daine Allen, 33
Tyler Daine Allen, 33(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Tyler Daine Allen. The 33-year-old is wanted on a felony warrant in Greene County for stealing. Investigators tell us officers found Allen with a stolen loaded gun and drugs in November 2020.

Springfield police describe Allen as approximately 5′08″ tall, 170 pounds, with blonde hair, and hazel eyes. He has the name LEO tattooed on the left side of his chest, along with the date 8-07-90. Allen also has the name Brittany tattooed on his right arm.

Detectives believe he’s in the Greene County area. If you’ve seen this fugitive or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
