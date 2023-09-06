Deputies arrest 2 for copper theft from gas station in Dallas County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Laclede County deputies arrested a man and a woman accused of stealing copper wires from a convenience store in Dallas County.

Jason Guehrer, of Waynesville, Mo., and Ladonna Barker, of Lebanon, Mo., face burglary, stealing and property theft charges.

The theft happened at the Old Richardson gas station in Long Lane. The building owner reported several copper wires were torn from the ceiling and walls. The owner estimates the damage to be around $5,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Temperatures will be down 5-10 degrees compared to Tuesday, and it will be less humid as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Feeling great behind a front
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Latest News

Laclede County deputies arrested a man and a woman accused of stealing copper wires from a...
Deputies arrest 2 for copper theft from gas station in Dallas County, Mo.
Temperatures will be down 5-10 degrees compared to Tuesday, and it will be less humid as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Feeling great behind a front
Feeling nice now with more rain this week
Feeling nice now with more rain this week
A construction company is suing the city of Monett over construction at the airport.
Company sues the city of Monett, Mo., over airport construction