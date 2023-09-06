Deputies arrest 2 for copper theft from gas station in Dallas County, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Laclede County deputies arrested a man and a woman accused of stealing copper wires from a convenience store in Dallas County.

Jason Guehrer, of Waynesville, Mo., and Ladonna Barker, of Lebanon, Mo., face burglary, stealing and property theft charges.

The theft happened at the Old Richardson gas station in Long Lane. The building owner reported several copper wires were torn from the ceiling and walls. The owner estimates the damage to be around $5,000.

