DOGGONE IT! Fassnight Pool in Springfield welcomes dogs to end summer

Dogs swim at Springfield's Fassnight pool on Tuesday.
Dogs swim at Springfield's Fassnight pool on Tuesday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The dog days of summer came to a close at Springfield’s public pools. 

The city on Tuesday held its annual dog swim at Fassnight Pool. The pooches made quite a splash, cooling off after a hot day.  

Caption

The event raised money for the Cruse Dog Park in west Springfield. The city will drain the pool until next summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Here is a look at the possible storm threats Tuesday Evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue

Latest News

A missing woman is said to be alive and well after authorities spent more than a day searching...
Authorities call off search for missing woman; Poplar Bluff police believe she is alive and safe
He is charged with multiple felonies after a disturbance Sunday afternoon.
Camdenton, Mo., man charged with multiple felonies after rolling domestic
Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus produced at a Texas production facility is being...
Dog food being recalled over salmonella concerns
drone pic
Springfield Police use drone technology as an investigation tool