DOGGONE IT! Fassnight Pool in Springfield welcomes dogs to end summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The dog days of summer came to a close at Springfield’s public pools.

The city on Tuesday held its annual dog swim at Fassnight Pool. The pooches made quite a splash, cooling off after a hot day.

The event raised money for the Cruse Dog Park in west Springfield. The city will drain the pool until next summer.

