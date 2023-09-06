DOGGONE IT! Fassnight Pool in Springfield welcomes dogs to end summer
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The dog days of summer came to a close at Springfield’s public pools.
The city on Tuesday held its annual dog swim at Fassnight Pool. The pooches made quite a splash, cooling off after a hot day.
The event raised money for the Cruse Dog Park in west Springfield. The city will drain the pool until next summer.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.