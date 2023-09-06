Greene County leaders warn of traffic changes near Kansas Expressway Extension project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Highway Department is reopening a section of Weaver Road (Farm Road 178, between Farm Road 145 and Nettleton Avenue) for motorists in south Springfield starting in the early morning of Thursday, Sept. 7.

The closure is a part of the Kansas Expressway Extension project that’s building a new two-lane road beginning at Republic Road. The corridor will have turning lanes at major intersections, new stormwater improvements, and a pedestrian and bicycle path along the road. For construction to continue, contractors must begin work on a section of Plainview Road (Farm Road 182) in south Springfield.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, Plainview Road between Woodfield Avenue and Westwood Avenue will temporarily be closed. This will allow contractors to construct a new intersection at Kansas Expressway and Plainview Road.

During the closed period, motorists cannot travel continuously between Campbell Avenue and Cox Road. However, residents located west of the new corridor will still have access to Plainview Road between Cox Road and the project site, and residents located east of the new corridor will still have access to Plainview Road between Campbell Avenue and the project site. Citizens will have limited sidewalk access near the road closure. The Plainview Road closure is anticipated to last until Nov. 1.

A signed detour will be in place throughout the period to encourage motorists to utilize Weaver Road as an east/west connection between Cox Road and Campbell Avenue.

Phase 1 of the Kansas Extension Project (Republic Road to Plainview Road) is anticipated to be completed and open to motorists in mid-December of 2023. Phase 2 of the project (Plainview Road to Farm Road 190) is expected to begin shortly after, with an estimated competition in the fall of 2025. The new roadway will provide motorists an alternative connection in southern Greene County and traffic congestion relief along parallel routes at Cox Road and Campbell Avenue.

“The Phase 1 finish line is in sight, and Weaver Road is now open! Unexpected delays caused by underground utility lines put the scheduled completion of Phase 1 in jeopardy, but our Greene County Highway Department, along with our contractors, put in the extra hours to keep the promised fall of 2023 opening,” said Commissioner Rusty MacLachlan. “The intersection of Kansas and Plainview begins next week, with the grand opening of Phase 1 to follow shortly thereafter.”

MoDOT awarded Emery Sapp & Sons the $15.7 million project in December 2021. 80% of the project is paid with federal transportation funds, and Greene County pays 20%. The city of Springfield is also a cost-share partner, as the northern portion of the extension falls within the city limits of Springfield.

