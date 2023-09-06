Pittman provides injury update on Arkansas RB Rocket Sanders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas may be without Rocket Sanders on Saturday.

Head coach Sam Pittman said that the star running back has a little bit of swelling in his knee, suffering the injury in the season opener. “Obviously, he hasn’t practiced,” Pittman said in a Wednesday press conference. “He hasn’t practiced today either. That would limit him at best in the game regardless of what we find out. I don’t think it will be a lengthy injury either way. We wanted some different guys to look at him, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Sanders had 15 carries for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory over Western Carolina.

Arkansas will host Kent State Saturday at 3:00pm on SEC Network.

