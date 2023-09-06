Springfield City Council discusses proposed City Utilities electric rate hikes

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re a Springfield City Utilities customer, what you pay for electricity could soon rise.

The Springfield City Council began discussing proposed electric rate hikes at its meeting on Tuesday.

If approved in two weeks, rates would go up 4.8% next April. That would mean the average customer would pay about $5 more monthly. The rates would go up another 4% in April 2025 and 3.9% more in 2026.

City Utilities says the higher rates are needed to offset increased operating costs.

