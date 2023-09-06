Springfield Police Department has 55 openings for officers.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The most recent class of recruits for the Springfield Police Department is in the middle of the six-month police academy.

Soon, the training will be over, and the cadets will be fully sworn police officers. But, the department will still have 55 openings to fill.

SPD recruit during technical driving training (KY3)

“We’re looking for trustworthy, honest people. We’re not looking for signs. We’re just looking for honest individuals,” said Lt. Dustin Martin, Springfield Police Department.

While some departments struggle to fill openings, the Springfield Police Department is seeing a range of ages regarding applicants.

“We have a big age range in our current Academy. We have one of those recruits that is 20 years old right now, but he will turn 21 before graduation, and I believe we have to low 30s in this class,” said Lt. Martin.

For Hannah Todd, being a police officer is more than just having fun in the driver’s seat. It’s what she can bring to the people of Springfield.

“I just think I can be humble, be there for the victims. I’m not the greatest technical or anything like that, but I think that humble and just being very personable is kind of what I’ve got,” said Todd.

She knows being a female department member is also about being a role model.

“When I first saw female officer, then I was like, okay, yeah, there are females in it. We can do this. So, I think more and more when there are more officers that are female. I think that’ll definitely help,” she said.

The department strives for 20 recruits in each class. For Lt. Martin, getting quality recruits comes from a variety of factors.

“I think a lot of it is the fact that we have increased our starting pay. We’re starting at nearly $50,000. And also, it’s our community that really helps us with that aspect. We have a good reputation; recruits that are coming in, we express that to them,” said Lt. Martin.

The current class has 17 recruits. The department has a graduation rate of nearly 80 percent.

Springfield Police Department does pay the cadets while they go through the academy in their field training, which goes up to about $47,000 a year. The department also covers their body armor, weapons, and gear, up to more than $10,000 annually.

The next training class will start in January, with September, October, and November tests.

