Springfield Police use drone technology as an investigation tool

drone pic
drone pic(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drones can help photographers get a new perspective for some stunning videos.

But they’re also an important tool for those who serve and protect.

“It is like a video game,” said Captain Cully Wilson with Springfield Police.

He says how police conduct investigations has come a long way.

“We were having to put officers up in fire trucks, in ladder trucks, up in a bucket. We can take a picture but not the kind of detailed picture we could get with a drone,” he said.

Cully says those detailed pictures are what’s changing the game for detectives.

“In 2018 we started with one and that was with criminal investigations. Then we got another one for traffic, our traffic unit. Our traffic unit uses it to map mostly fatality accidents,” he explained.

Monday drone technology was used to investigate a deadly traffic accident on Sunshine near James River Freeway.

Police say a pickup was driving on Sunshine when it hit an SUV coming off the ramp from James River. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

But traffic crashes aren’t the only incidents these flying cameras are being used for.

“Our special response team, they’ll use it sometimes on entries into houses. We want to go in safely. But we will send it in like a robot. We can fly a drone into a house,” said Wilson.

Wilson says the public’s privacy is not at risk.

“We still follow the constitution, follow what we can do with a drone. But people worry about, are they going to be flying looking into our windows and that sort of thing. We’re not. We’re not going to be doing that,” he said.

Wilson says the department is still working to develop its Unmanned Aerial Vehicle program.

“The technology has advanced so much. They are very easy to use, very easy to fly, a very useful tool,” he said.

The department has a total of 8 drones with more than 30 officers FAA certified to fly them.

