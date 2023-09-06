Super Chiefs fan from Canada travels to KC for season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a remarkable display of dedication and love for the game – a Chiefs fan from Canada drove all the way to Kansas City to witness the highly anticipated season opener.

Although Jodi Osborne isn’t from Kansas City, she doesn’t let that stop her from being a super fan.

“Away we went and 1,615 miles later and 24 hours and we’re here,” said Osborne, “it makes me cry, because that’s how excited I get.”

She’s from Alberta, Canada but made the journey just to see her favorite players back on the field at arrowhead on Thursday.

“It’s been a long summer off without football and I’m really excited to see the new team and watch Patrick, Travis, Pacheco and McKinnon and all the guys that get out there and play their hearts out,” she said.

This isn’t Osborne’s first rodeo or cross-country trip to KC; she’s made the long trip to three other games.

“We’ve seen the chiefs at the home opener in Phoenix last year, we drove to Denver to watch them there, we drove here last year to watch them,” said Osborne.

Osborne’s love for the Chiefs started after her friend, whose favorite team was the Chiefs, passed away. From there it became a full-blown obsession.

Back in Alberta, Osborne said she renovated her garage and made it her “KC cave” filled with jerseys and memorabilia, has a side-by-side wrapped in Chiefs logos and favorite game day moments, and even has a Kelce87 license plate for one car and a Mahomes license plate for her other.

Osborne said she has been to plenty of hockey games back home, but nothing compares to football in Kansas City.

“I love the energy that fans bring to Arrowhead stadium, the energy is just second to none, it’s something that I never felt before and we’ll just keep coming back so I can keep experiencing it.”

Osborne has tickets to see the Chiefs play in Germany in November.

