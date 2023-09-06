Thieves steal AC from vision center in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves hit the Vision Rehabilitation Center of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend.

Workers found the air conditioning units stolen from the property. It forced the clinic to close.

“It’s not usually this hot in here,” said Bailey Hughes of the Vision Rehabilitation Center. “Then we realized that the AC wasn’t actually even kicking on. So when I went out to check, all of the guts of the AC units were all stolen.”

If you have any information on these thefts, call the Springfield police department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Temperatures will be down 5-10 degrees compared to Tuesday, and it will be less humid as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool Night’s Warm Days
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Thieves hit the Vision Rehabilitation Center of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend.
Thieves steal AC from vision center in Springfield, Mo.
Temperatures will be down 5-10 degrees compared to Tuesday, and it will be less humid as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cool Night’s Warm Days
SPD recruit during technical driving training
Springfield Police Department has 55 openings for officers.
Springfield pathway needs maintenance, residents try to find who is responsible
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pathway needs maintenance, residents try to find who is responsible