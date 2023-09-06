Thieves steal AC from vision center in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves hit the Vision Rehabilitation Center of the Ozarks over the holiday weekend.

Workers found the air conditioning units stolen from the property. It forced the clinic to close.

“It’s not usually this hot in here,” said Bailey Hughes of the Vision Rehabilitation Center. “Then we realized that the AC wasn’t actually even kicking on. So when I went out to check, all of the guts of the AC units were all stolen.”

If you have any information on these thefts, call the Springfield police department.

