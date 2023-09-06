University of Arkansas gets $2.5 million grant to study exercise and aging

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The effect of exercise on aging will be studied at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, thanks to a $2.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Kevin Murach, an assistant professor in the university’s College of Education and Health Professions, will serve as principal investigator on the project.

The work will focus on the role of a protein called MYC in the process by which exercise can reduce the decline of skeletal muscle as a person ages. Murach said in a news release that he has long been interested in how exercise can prevent aspects of aging.

“This is all in mouse models, but we have evidence from humans that this factor in muscle goes up as well with exercise, but it tends to go up less in aged muscle,” Murach said. “We think that if we can drive it, we can basically ‘rejuvenate’ muscle and try to get older muscle to appear young again.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police are investigating a crash near Republic.
Police identify victim in deadly multiple-vehicle crash in Springfield, Mo.
Temperatures will be down 5-10 degrees compared to Tuesday, and it will be less humid as well.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Feeling great behind a front
Owners of a Springfield restaurant say two men drained thousands of dollars of grease from a...
Springfield restaurant loses thousands of dollars, warns others of grease thieves
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks

Latest News

Courtesy: Greene County Commission
Greene County leaders warn of traffic changes near Kansas Expressway Extension project
Springfield Storm Damage
Missouri Gov. Parson requests federal disaster declaration in response to summer storms
Fassnight Creek Farm's Dan Bigbee shares when to give up on a field.
Garden Spot: Spraying vs. losing a field
Fassnight Creek Farm's Dan Bigbee shares when to give up on a field.
Garden Spot: Spraying vs. losing a field