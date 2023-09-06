ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers targeting parents of college students in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued a warning for parents of college students.

The department reports scammers are posing as officers calling parents of local college students, claiming they are in trouble. The scammer then attempts to collect payment over the phone via digital payment platforms.

As a reminder, law enforcement will never collect money over the phone, through gift cards, etc.

If you receive a call like this and have concerns, call your student, the university, or the Springfield Police Department.

The Springfield Police Department issued a warning for parents of college students.
