ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers targeting parents of college students in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department issued a warning for parents of college students.

The department reports scammers are posing as officers calling parents of local college students, claiming they are in trouble. The scammer then attempts to collect payment over the phone via digital payment platforms.

As a reminder, law enforcement will never collect money over the phone, through gift cards, etc.

If you receive a call like this and have concerns, call your student, the university, or the Springfield Police Department.

