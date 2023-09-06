ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pathway needs maintenance, residents try to find who is responsible

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A popular walking path in Springfield, part of the L.A. Wise Park located behind Bissett Elementary, is in desperate need of help.

Edgar Henry has fought for the community pathway’s restoration.

The pathway, a joint venture between Springfield Public Schools and The Park, had become an ordeal for its users. Henry had reached out to both the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Springfield Public Schools in his quest for repairs.

The overgrowth had obscured parts of the sidewalk, rendering them completely invisible, stretching for around 50 feet. The pathway’s gate had become difficult to open and close, and when it rained, the situation turned into a muddy mess.

The trail serves as a connection between the park and the rear side of Bissett Elementary. Henry emphasized the need for accessibility.

“I would like to be able to access that gate without my dog’s feet getting muddy coming through that gate when it’s raining,” he said.

Seeking resolution, KY3 reached out to both the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Springfield Public Schools. Surprisingly, both entities claimed to be unaware of the problem, with SPS stating it was the first time the district had heard about it.

The park was able to locate the site and determined that anything north of a specific sign fell under SPS’s jurisdiction.

Following our inquiry, SPS assured to KY3 via text message, “Now that we are aware of the concern, we will have a crew out there today to take care of it.”

This story is ongoing...

