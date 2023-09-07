Arkansas tax revenue up 2.1% in first two fiscal months

A report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration showed the state's net...
A report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration showed the state’s net available revenue above forecast at the end of August was $33.2 million.(Unsplash)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – Arkansas’ tax revenue in the first two months of the fiscal year has economists excited.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the total revenue from July to August 2023 was $1.256 billion. That was up 2.1% above the same period in 2022 and 4.6% above the forecast.

A report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration showed the state’s net available revenue above forecast at the end of August was $33.2 million.

You can read more on Talk Business and Politics’ website.

