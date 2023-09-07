Athletes of the Week: Zoe Lockhert and Cayden VonSande, Camdenton softball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Camdenton softball is aiming to pick up where they left off last fall.

The Lakers made a run to the state quarterfinals a year ago while claiming their first district title since 2018.

“We’ve got the same goals this year,” said Camdenton softball coach Tyler Dinsdale.

To make another championship run the Lakers look to a pair of all-state players returning this season.

“Just having those two and being able to have that force on the mound and have that force in the three-hole it’s just really good,” Dinsdale said. “It makes my life as a coach so much easier.”

Centerfielder Zoe Lockhert is the reigning Ozark Conference Player of the Year and thrives in the outfield.

