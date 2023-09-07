Death investigation in Springfield leads to large drug bust

Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail
Lonnie Lee Williams/Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI says a death investigation in Springfield led agents to a large methamphetamine bust.

Lonnie Lee Williams faces possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or a controlled substance charge.

The investigation started after officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to a home for a well-being check. They found the woman dead inside it. Officers say they also found a large bag of fentanyl and a pill bottle belonging to Williams.

After questioning Williams, authorities began monitoring him. After noting something suspicious, investigators say they stopped Williams on I-44. Investigators say they found 38 pounds or more than 17,000 grams of methamphetamine. Agents arrested Williams without incident.

